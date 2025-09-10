Alabama Baseball Added to Frisco Classic: Roll Call
The Alabama baseball team has been selected as one of four programs to participate in the 2026 Frisco College Baseball Class. Alabama, Houston, Iowa and Oregon State will meet in a round-robin style event at Riders Field, home of the Texas Ranger' Double-A team, the Frisco RoughRiders.
Alabama will square off against Iowa on Friday, Feb. 27, Oregon State on Saturday, Feb. 28 and Houston on Sunday, March 1 in the early-season event. All six games are scheduled to be broadcast on D1Baseball.com.
2026 Frisco College Baseball Classic Schedule (All Times CT)
Friday, Feb. 27
Houston vs. Oregon State – 2 p.m.
Alabama vs. Iowa – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
Iowa vs. Houston – 12 p.m.
Alabama vs. Oregon State – 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Oregon State vs. Iowa – 11 a.m.
Houston vs. Alabama – 3 p.m.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, September 10, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich.
- Volleyball: Alabama vs. Wake Forest, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama dominated the first day of the Folds of Honor Collegiate competition, shooting 12-under to second place Illinois's 5-under. Dominic Clemons leads all players with a 9-under par score.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
Alabama hockey put out its game week announcement as the program has two games this weekend.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 10, 1971: Alabama caught Southern California by surprise when it unveiled the wishbone offense at Los Angeles Coliseum and pulled off a 17-10 victory over the Trojans. Quarterback Terry Davis and running back Johnny Musso led the Crimson Tide, which was welcomed home by thousands jubilant fans. The game was viewed as the catalyst for Alabama's return to football's elite and gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant career win No. 200. – Bryant Museum
September 10, 2005: Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro made his remarkable catch in which he pinned the ball on the back of a Southern Miss defender.
September 10, 2011: Nick Saban handed Joe Paterno the last loss of his career as Alabama visited Beaver Stadium and won 27-11.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Be good, or be gone.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant