Alabama Baseball's Big Weekend Win & 2025 Football Schedule Discussion on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's have a blast on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide diamond sports and talk some Alabama football using the voicemail line with Dax.
The program opens with Fernandez describing the Crimson Tide baseball weekend. Alabama baseball battled and knocked off top-ten Georgia in a home series after losing the opening game in embarrassing fashion. Fernandez details what it means for the Crimson Tide program and the chances of hosting a regional.
We move from baseball into softball as the Crimson Tide program is hosting a regional for the 20th consecutive year. The program looks at Alabama's opponents and talks about its potential matchup in the Super Regionals.
After discussing baseball and softball at length we transition to the voicemail line where Dax brings us to talk Alabama football. Dax walks through Alabama's 2025 schedule week by week with score preditions, giving us plenty of fodder to discuss how the upcoming season may play out.
