Views From Alabama Basketball's Loss to Arizona: Photo Gallery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No. 12 Alabama men's basketball fell to No. 1 Arizona 96-75 on Saturday night despite having a lead at halftime.
"We've got rebounding issues," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "Until we fix them, we're not going to be able to beat a good team. The three elite teams we've played, we've lost to because we got our tails kicked on the glass. Today was just as bad, maybe worse, than any of them.
"There's a reason they're the number one in the country. I thought the first half we played pretty well. We were down five on the glass and needed to clean it up a little bit, and then in the second half, we had this issue where we just haven't had very good starts in the second half.
"It's nearly impossible to win a game whenever your opponent gets 28 more field goal attempts than you. If you look, we outshot them in the field and from the free throw line both.
"We lost the rebounds by 20, again. This has been a recurring issue with us. To Purdue, I think we lost by 24. Gonzaga beat us. When we play these tough, physical teams, we haven't answered the bell real well on the glass.
"I do think Keitenn is a pretty good rebounder. He's coming off the injury, I think he can help us more. We've got to get Noah helping us a little more. I mean, Taylor's the big factor, he plays a lot of minutes and doesn't get very many rebounds at 6-foot-10."
Here is a photo gallery from the Crimson Tide's loss to the Wildcats from Legacy Arena at BJCC:
1. Labaron Philon Jr. Sinks a Midrange Jumper Through Traffic
2. Nate Oats Gets Animated
3. Latrell Wrightsell Jr Drives Through the Paint
4. Aden Holloway Up the Court
5. Labaron Philon Jr. Sinks a Three
6. Aiden Sherrell Dunks
7. Amari Allen Up the Court
8. Labaron Philon Jr Celebrates a Play
9. Taylor Bol Bowen Towers over Arizona Players
10. Houston Mallette Shoots a Three
11. Alabama Players Hype Each Other Up
12. Keitenn Bristow Shoots a Three
13. Aden Holloway Contests a Shot
14. London Jemison Shoots a Contested Three
15. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Chirps an Arizona Player
16. Jalil Bethea Up the Court
17. Aiden Sherrell Fights For a Rebound
18. Taylor Bol Bowen Makes A Pass to Labaron Philon Jr
19. Amari Allen Drives Through Defenders
20. Aden Holloway Calls a Play
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."