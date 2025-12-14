Views From Alabama Basketball's Loss to Arizona: Photo Gallery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No. 12 Alabama men's basketball fell to No. 1 Arizona 96-75 on Saturday night despite having a lead at halftime.

"We've got rebounding issues," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "Until we fix them, we're not going to be able to beat a good team. The three elite teams we've played, we've lost to because we got our tails kicked on the glass. Today was just as bad, maybe worse, than any of them.

"There's a reason they're the number one in the country. I thought the first half we played pretty well. We were down five on the glass and needed to clean it up a little bit, and then in the second half, we had this issue where we just haven't had very good starts in the second half.

"It's nearly impossible to win a game whenever your opponent gets 28 more field goal attempts than you. If you look, we outshot them in the field and from the free throw line both.

"We lost the rebounds by 20, again. This has been a recurring issue with us. To Purdue, I think we lost by 24. Gonzaga beat us. When we play these tough, physical teams, we haven't answered the bell real well on the glass.

"I do think Keitenn is a pretty good rebounder. He's coming off the injury, I think he can help us more. We've got to get Noah helping us a little more. I mean, Taylor's the big factor, he plays a lot of minutes and doesn't get very many rebounds at 6-foot-10."

Here is a photo gallery from the Crimson Tide's loss to the Wildcats from Legacy Arena at BJCC:

1. Labaron Philon Jr. Sinks a Midrange Jumper Through Traffic

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr fights to make a lay up in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Nate Oats Gets Animated

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated after a call is made against Alabama in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Latrell Wrightsell Jr Drives Through the Paint

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. drives to the basket in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Aden Holloway Up the Court

Alabama guard Aden Holloway travels up the court in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Labaron Philon Jr. Sinks a Three

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr shoots a three pointer in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Aiden Sherrell Dunks

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell dunks in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Amari Allen Up the Court

Alabama forward Amari Allen travels up the court in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Labaron Philon Jr Celebrates a Play

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. points to his jersey to celebrate a made three in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Taylor Bol Bowen Towers over Arizona Players

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen towers over an Arizona player in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Houston Mallette Shoots a Three

Alabama guard Houston Mallette shoots a three pointer in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Alabama Players Hype Each Other Up

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr and forward Aiden Sherrell celebrate an Arizona time out in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Keitenn Bristow Shoots a Three

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow shoots a three pointer in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Aden Holloway Contests a Shot

Alabama guard Aden Holloway guards an Arizona shot in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. London Jemison Shoots a Contested Three

Alabama forward London Jemison shoots a contested three in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Chirps an Arizona Player

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr talks to an Arizona player after a call in the second half of the CM Newton Classic. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Jalil Bethea Up the Court

Alabama guard Jalil Bethea travels up the court in the first half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Aiden Sherrell Fights For a Rebound

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell fights for the rebound in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Taylor Bol Bowen Makes A Pass to Labaron Philon Jr

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen passes the ball in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Amari Allen Drives Through Defenders

Alabama forward Amari Allen drives through an Arizona defender in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Aden Holloway Calls a Play

Alabama guard Aden Holloway calls a play in the second half of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 13, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

