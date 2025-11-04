Alabama Basketball's Big Win and LSU's Offensive Threat on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a victory Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discussed the Crimson Tide's season opener against North Dakota and the LSU offensive aspect that can give Alabama trouble this weekend.
The program opens and spends most of its time with Alabama basketball's season opener against North Dakota. The Crimson Tide won in Coleman Coliseum on Monday 91-62, but was the big win enough to make the program dream big?
We discuss the absence of three significant Alabama players and talk about how it impacted the team's rotation and offensive flow in the season opener. How did the Crimson Tide's three freshmen look in their collegiate debut? Which player embodied blue collar? Did the Crimson Tide rebound well and which player took the brunt of Nate Oats' blame for the deficiency.
The show transitions into this week's Alabama-LSU football matchup and discusses the ways the Tigers offense can find success in Bryant-Denny Stadium. What did Kane Wommack say about the RPO-game and can Garrett Nussmeier make enough good decisions with the football to keep LSU in the game?
We keep the LSU chatter going by discussing what the Tigers might do defensively after watching Alabama's game against South Carolina. Will Blake Baker and company choose to pressure Alabama's receivers on the outside and make Ty Simpson beat them over the top? Will LSU keep the Crimson Tide's dismal running game contained and could Ryan Grubb whip out some new concepts on the ground?
