Brother of Crimson Tide Star Names Alabama in Top Schools
As the early signing period for the 2026 class draws closer, things have begun to heat up on the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide in the class of 2027.
Throughout this season, Alabama has welcomed several highly touted prospects from the forthcoming class, and this week was named as a finalist for one of its top prospects.
2027 5-Star athlete Xavier Sabb is officially down to ten schools, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. He named the Crimson Tide among USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Sabb is the younger brother of current Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb, and suits up for Glassboro High School in New Jersey alongside his other brother Amari, a 3-Star athlete himself in the 2026 class.
Xavier is the highest ranked athlete prospect in the nation, and the No. 1 player in New Jersey, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He stands 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. and has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball this season for his varsity team.
In nine appearances this year, the electrifying athlete has hauled in 42 receptions for 715 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver, and has three interceptions on the defensive end. Sabb has also served as a return specialist, logging both a punt and kick return touchdown this season.
While he certainly has the skills to play on either side of the ball, his future looks to be at the wide receiver posotion, where he has spent the majority of his time this season. As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 class, none of which are wideouts.
If Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff were able to secure a commitment from one of the class' top prospects early in the cycle, it could certainly set the Tide up for major success on the 2027 recruting trail.
Right now, Alabama holds the No. 10 ranked class in the nation and is third in the SEC, according to 247Sports. Oklahoma and Texas A&M have both been extremely successful in the early stages of the 2027 cycle with five commits apiece, but the Tide is not far behind.
Adding a player of Sabb's caliber would not only be a major boost to where Alabama stands in the national rankings, but could be a signal to other highly touted prospects to take interest in the Crimson Tide as well.