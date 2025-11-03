Alabama's Wild November and The Start of Basketball Season on The Joe Gaither Show
It's the first November edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as basketball season gets underway tonight. The show talks about the football weekend that was as another coach lost his job before debuting a creative parody song and talking about Crimson Tide hoops.
The show kicks off by talking about the Auburn Tigers as they fired Hugh Freeze after losing another SEC game. The Tigers lost at home to the Kentucky Wildcats after scoring just three points, so the program talks about the reaction in the stadium and what happens next to Alabama's biggest rival. Freeze's firing means the Crimson Tide will face two interim coaches and an SEC program fighting for the playoffs in the month of November.
We banter about Alabama's rivals for quite a while before turning our attention to Crimson Tide basketball. The program delivers its first parody song and uses Hall and Oates "Maneater" to sing our own version called "Math Teacher".
The program settles down after the song to dive into tonight's matchup against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Alabama struggled last season but came away with a 97-90 victory on the road after giving up 40 points to Treysen Eaglestaff, how will the game turn out in Coleman Coliseum? We look at KenPom's prediction and decide what Alabama might look like in the first game of the season. Will Aiden Sherrell get a double-double in the opening game of the year? Which guard plays better Aden Holloway or Labaron Philon? Fernandez and Gaither each make our score prediction for Alabama's season opener.
