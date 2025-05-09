Alabama Basketball's Brutal Non-Conference Schedule: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's dive into the Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get a weekend recruiting update, discuss the Crimson Tide basketball program's non-conference schedule and talk about the capitol murder trail in Tuscaloosa.
The program opens with Woods discussing wide receiver Cederian Morgan as he's moved up his commitment date and has been heavily flirting with the Crimson Tide.
We move from football recruiting into the basketball offseason as we discuss Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide's upcoming non-conference schedule. Oats hinted at taking it a little easier in 2025-26, but the games on the books look like the most challenging set in his tenure. The program discusses the St. John's matchup and why Oats continues to challenge his team with a difficult schedule.
We finish the show by discussing Michael Davis's capitol murder trail. Former Alabama basketball players Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller took the witness stand this week and detailed what happened on that tragic evening.
