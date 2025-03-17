Alabama Basketball Goes Dancing in Cleveland: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we put the SEC Tournament behind us and start looking at the NCAA Tournament as one of the most fun weeks in the sports calendar kicks off.
The program opens by going to the voicemail line from the weekend and taking your reactions to Alabama's SEC Tournament performance. The Crimson Tide defeated Kentucky but lost to Florida after one of its best players got hurt. How does the performance in Nashville sit with you?
The show then leaves the conference tournament's behind and starts talking about the NCAA Tournament as the Crimson Tide drew a 2-seed in the East Regional. How healthy is Grant Nelson? What stands out about the bracket? Who could upset the Crimson Tide?
Fernandez decides the stakes for the show's bracket challenge as we invite everyone to participate and put themselves to the test. Can you win the cash prize? Enter right here to play!
