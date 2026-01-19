Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Second Straight With Loss To Tennessee: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball was off to its best start in program history at 17-1 earlier this week following a Monday night victory over Missouri. The No. 21-ranked Crimson Tide then proceeded to drop back-to-back games, falling to Auburn on Thursday night before losing at home to Tennessee on Sunday.

The 70-59 loss snaps a program-record 18-game home winning streak. The game was back-and-forth up until the final stretch, with Alabama holding a 54-53 lead with seven minutes to play before getting outscored 17-5 the rest of the game. Jessica Timmons led the team with 22 points, but Karly Weathers was the only other player to score in double figures as the team shot just 35% from the field. The Volunteers had a balanced offense with five players scoring at least 10 points.

"I told our team, sometimes it is just only one possession, but they accumulate," head coach Kristy Curry said. "We had too much accumulation that we just couldn't find a way to counter."

Tennessee is ranked No. 20, but at 5-0 in SEC play and with two of its three losses coming against top-10 teams, the Volunteers appear poised to skyrocket up the polls in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Alabama will almost certainly drop out of the rankings in tomorrow's AP Poll, but is still in excellent position to head back to the NCAA Tournament, barring a complete collapse.

"I'm excited. This team has won 17 games, and we're going continue to try and just get a little better every day," Curry said. "You either handle adversity, or it handles you, and the only thing I know to do is to work on it."

Alabama has plenty of time to regroup with a whole week off before its next game against Mississippi State on Jan. 25.

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled.

Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: Alabama 83, Oklahoma 81

Women's tennis: Alabama 6, Arkansas State 1

Men's tennis: Alabama 7, Furman 0; Alabama 7, Tennessee Tech 0

Women's basketball: Tennessee 70, Alabama 59

Did You Notice?

Alabama running back Dre Washington has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Washington ran 14 times for 59 yards and had one reception for 15 yards on the season. He transferred into Alabama from Louisiana.

Will Anderson Jr. dominated in the Texans' divisional round loss to the Patriots, becoming the fourth player in NFL Playoff history to record three sacks and two forced fumbles in a game.

STRIP SACK! TEXANS BALL!



HOUvsNE on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/r6otA6DKgG — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Brandon Miller scored 23 points while Collin Sexton added 14 and five assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 108-81 win over the Denver Nuggets. Charlotte has quietly put together a good past two weeks with wins over Denver, the Lakers, and Thunder, and now sits just three games out of a play-in spot.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

January 19, 2013: Alabama celebrated its third BCS National Championship in four years with a parade down University Boulevard and speeches on the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium. No one knew it at the time, but it was Mal Moore's final public speech as Alabama's athletic director.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know what else can be said about Coach Saban that hasn't already been said or written. He is the best coach, in my opinion, in the United States. Thank God he's on our side." – Mal Moore during the national championship celebration on this date in 2013.

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You with This:

Read more on BamaCentral: