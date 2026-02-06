Alabama Basketball Goes to Court on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the first Friday in February edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we set up and discuss today's major story. The Crimson Tide sees forward Charles Bediako appearing in court against the NCAA to determine his eligibility for the rest of the year. The first Iron Bowl of the basketball season hangs in the backdrop, making the court case even more dramatic.

The program spends the entirety of the show discussing Charles Bediako vs. NCAA as the Crimson Tide forward is in the court room on Friday. We highlight the fact that Bediako was unsuccessful getting the hearing delayed before discussing the fact that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey came out against Bediako before the case was heard. Will Sankey stand against Tennessee and Ole Miss in the Joey Aguilar and Trinidad Chambliss cases as well?

We discuss the conflict between what's best for college sports and what's best for Alabama basketball. Will the NCAA and the courts make an example out of Bediako in an effort to steer college sports into a more controlled direction?

The show then tries to start talking about Saturday's Iron Bowl of basketball as the Crimson Tide travel to Auburn. Will Alabama be able to beat the Tigers if Bediako is ruled ineligible? We discuss Auburn's up and down season so far and make our picks for the matchup with Bediako, and without.

