SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Signs Affidavit Against Charles Bediako

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has signed an affidavit in support of the NCAA against Charles Bediako.

"I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case, which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes," Sankey wrote.

This comes one day before Bediako's injunction hearing from Tuscaloosa Country judge Daniel Pruet. Bediako sued the NCAA on Jan. 20 with hopes of returning to the Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted him a 10-day restraining order.

Bediako was supposed to have an injunction hearing before the Missouri game on Jan. 27, but due to the NCAA attorney being unable to travel due to the weather, it was postponed and he was granted another 10 days of eligibility.

Nevertheless, Roberts recused himself from the case on Jan. 28. The NCAA requested on Jan. 26 that Roberts recuse himself, as he is a six-figure donor to the University of Alabama.

“The NCAA has faith in the judicial process and does not currently contend the Court has an actual bias, partiality, or prejudice,” the NCAA said in a court document. “Similarly, the NCAA does not allege that any actual bias motivated the Court’s granting of a temporary restraining order.

"Instead, the NCAA contends that proceeding in this Court has created an impermissible appearance of impropriety because of the intense media scrutiny and public speculation surrounding the Court’s relationship with the University of Alabama and its athletics programs and student-athletes.”

“Courts in Alabama and beyond have widely recognized that a mere appearance of partiality is sufficient to require the recusal of a trial judge. This appearance can be compounded by widespread media and public scrutiny questioning the trial court’s impartiality. Despite the NCAA’s confidence that the Court can disregard his connections to the University of Alabama and its athletics programs, recusal is still necessary to protect these proceedings from an appearance of impropriety.”

Following the news of Sankey's affidavit, Darren Heitner, one of Bediako's attorneys reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Greg Sankey's emphasis on the need for consistent application of eligibility rules to avoid disruption in college sports is contradicted by the NCAA's own recent practices. As evidenced by multiple eligibility grants, the NCAA has waived similar rules for former professional athletes, including Thierry Darlan, Abdullah Ahmed, James Nnaji, and Fedor Zugic.

"These waivers demonstrate selective enforcement, undermining Sankey's assertion that inconsistent application fuels disruption. Courts in similar cases have highlighted such inconsistencies as evidence of arbitrary decision-making.

"Also, Sankey's reliance on outdated principles of amateurism and academic integration is not aligned with the current realities of college athletes and the proliferation of NIL deals. Finally, Sankey is not only biased but has a conflict of interest while serving in the role of SEC Commissioner."

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Bediako is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in four games with the Crimson Tide this season.

Read More: