Alabama Basketball Hosts 5-Star Prospect: Roll Call, June 11, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program had a huge visitor on Tuesday as the program hosted 5-star guard Caleb Holt.
Holt announced on Monday his plans to transfer from Grayson High School to Prolific Prep for his senior season. He is from New Market, Ala. and spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for Buckhorn, helping the Bucks win two 6A state championships and claiming Alabama's Mr. Basketball award in 2024.
Holt is listed at 6-foot-5 with a lengthy wingspan to match. He's considered the No. 5 player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 2 shooting guard according to the 247Sports Composite. He recently signed an NIL dead with Adidas and was named the MVP at the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy last week.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field: NCAA Outdoor Championship Meet - Men's Day 1
- Field Events – starting at 3:30 p.m. | Track Events – starting at 6:05 p.m.
- ESPN will broadcast events from Men's Day 1 beginning at 6 p.m. CT but individual events can be found on ESPN+
- Alabama has Christopher Crawford and Trevor Gunzell competing in the shot put.
- Ezekiel Pitireng will compete in the 3,000-meter Steeplechase semifinal.
- Samuel Ogazi in the 400-meter dash semifinal.
- Victor Kiprop, Dennis Kipruto and Dismus Lokira in the 10,000-meter final.
- Donald Chiyangwa, Samuel Ogazi, Oussama El Bouchayby and Peter Diebold will team up for the Crimson Tide in the 4x400-meter relay semifinal to close the night.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
SEC News:
How SEC Teams Rank in Transfer Portal Class Rankings: SEC Daily, June 10, 2025
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama track and field star and current NXT champion Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, successfully defended his NXT Championship against newcomer Jasper Troy. Femi and Troy put on a brutal display of physicality and went so far as to damage the ring itself. "The Ruler" prevailed to retain his status as the top man on Tuesday nights.
Alabama soccer revealed its conference schedule for the upcoming season. The Crimson Tide will open the SEC season at home against South Carolina on Sept. 11.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 80 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 11, 2012: Alabama athletics came off NCAA probation following violations of the textbook disbursement policy. Specifically, the NCAA had placed Alabama’s football program and 15 other of the school’s athletic teams on three years probation for major violations due to misuse of free textbooks. The penalty included stripping the Crimson Tide of 21 football wins over a three-year period.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Here's a moment you dream about happening, and here it was staring at us in the face. Gut-check time. Coach always preached it, jaw-to-jaw, cheek-to-cheek. They weren't going anywhere."
— Rich Wingo, of the goal-line stand in '79 for the national championship.