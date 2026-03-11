Where Do Alabama's Quarterbacks Stand Entering Spring Practice? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's have big hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama football opening up spring practice, the Crimson Tide losing out on a major basketball recruit, the SEC Tournament and highlight last night's Alabama baseball game.

The program begins with Kalen DeBoer's press conference inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Tuesday. Fernandez and Gaither highlight and discuss three key points from DeBoer's time in front of the media, beginning with the defensive front and its versatility. Who will be playing Bandit for the Crimson Tide?

We transition to the offensive side of the ball and chat about the big words DeBoer used when asked about the quarterbacks. Are Keelon Russell and Austin Mack "lightyears" ahead of where they were last year? If so, does that give you confidence in the quarterback room?

Lastly on football we talk about DeBoer's comments on the offensive line. What did DeBoer say would be different about this coming season's approach to offensive line development?

The show then takes a big turn and discusses Caleb Holt's commitment to Arizona. Why did Alabama miss out on such a prime time prospect from the state? Is it fair to freak out and make sweeping changes based on missing one recruit?

We stay with basketball and preview today's action in Bridgestone Arena as the SEC Tournament gets underway. Will Auburn advance? Who will move on to play Georgia? What will be written on Kentucky fan's faces as their game winds down today?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.