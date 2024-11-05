Alabama Basketball's Perfect Start on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep the week going on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we react to Monday night's season opening performance for Alabama basketball and discuss Tuesday evening's College Football Playoff poll.
The show opens with Crimson Tide hoops as Alabama defeated UNC-Asheville 110-54 on the first night of the year. What went into Alabama's effort that fueled the dominant win? Which players stood out in the first night? A lot of the focus entering the season was on the Alabama defense, did the team show enough on the first night by holding the Bulldogs to just 54 points?
We spent a lot of time on the basketball game and complimented the Alabama faithful as the student section as packed to the brim before the game got tipped off. The environment was appropriate for a high-level basketball program which was excellent to see for the season opener.
Alabama announced the decision to redshirt two players with two different circumstances. Will the Crimson Tide see the fruits of Naas Cunningham and Houtson Mallette sitting out in 2024-25 for next season?
The show finishes up with a prediction and discussion on Tuesday night's College Football Playoff poll as the first edition is released tonight. Will Alabama be ranked in the field? What great venues could the Crimson Tide travel to in December?
