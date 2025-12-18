London Jemison's Injury Diagnosis Revealed After Early Exit Against USF

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 16 Alabama men's basketball did not come into its 104-93 home win over USF 100 percent healthy, and it began with a different starting lineup.

Alabama forward Amari Allen (hip pointer) was dressed for this game, but Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said before it that UA would only play him if needed. Fellow freshman London Jemison earned the start in Allen's place, but with under six minutes remaining in the first half, he limped off the court, went to the locker room with trainer Clarke Holter and never returned.

At halftime, SEC Network+ shared that Jemison wouldn't come back due to a knee injury. Oats opened up about the diagnosis during the postgame press conference.

"He's got a knee injury that we're hoping is not too severe," Oats said. "He's going to get tested tomorrow morning."

Jemison scored three points on his lone shot attempt, to go along with three rebounds (two offensive) and a turnover in nine minutes of playing time before the injury.

“It would’ve been nice if London could’ve played in the second half,” Oats continued. “I think he would’ve added to the rebounding.”

Prior to the blowout 96-75 loss to Arizona this past Saturday evening in Birmingham, Jemison was on a four-game tear, as he averaged 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals off the bench in wins over UNLV, Maryland, Clemson and UTSA.

Jemison came into Wednesday evening averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in 13.6 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder out of St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn., committed to the Crimson Tide on Sept. 22, 2024. At the time of his commitment, he was ranked as the consensus No. 38 prospect in the nation, the No. 9 power forward and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut, per On3 Recruiting.

"London is a combination of great size at 6'8" and his IQ for the game is elite," Oats said at the time of his signing. "Throughout our time recruiting London, he possessed one of the best shot charts we have ever seen. His talent and size aside, he is known as a proven winner and fits the mold of how we are trying to play."

Despite Jemison's absence, the Crimson Tide pulled away in the second half, thanks to a combined 53 points by guards Labaron Philon Jr. and Aden Holloway on the night. The aforementioned Amari Allen was never put into the game.

Alabama improves to 8-3 on the young season, and will face Kennesaw State at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala., for the Rocket City Classic on Sunday, Dec. 21.

