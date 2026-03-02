Alabama Basketball Steals Victory From Tennessee on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the first March edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's comeback win over Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. We detour into a March Madness discussion as it relates to at-large bids and then dive into Alabama baseball's successfull weekend in Texas.

The program opens with Crimson Tide basketball as the team snapped a five-game losing streak to Tennessee on Saturday in dramatic fashion. Labaron Philon put on his superstar cape and led Alabama's comeback, finishing with a midrange dagger to extend the program's current winning streak to eight games in a row. Is Fernandez still predicting Alabama to bounce out of the big dance in the Round of 32?

We highlight Philon's game as well as the forward that Nate Oats called the "MVP" of the win, while discussing the upcoming week's games. This college basketball conversation moves just a hair as we talk about an undefeated mid-major team that finds themselves wondering if they can earn an at-large bid. Will the Auburn Tigers steal an at-large bid from Miami of Ohio if the Redhawksa aren't able to win their conference tournament? Can Auburn get into the big dance by winning three straight games?

We move from basketball to baseball as the Crimson Tide had a successfull weekend at the Frisco Classic. Fernandez highlight's the team's competitive spirit on Saturday against Oregon State and discusses who stood out and who underwhelmed from an Alabama perspective. Is the program trending in the right direction with just one more week before SEC play begins?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.