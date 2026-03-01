Official Numbers for Alabama at the 2026 NFL Combine
Roughly 300 potential future faces of the league competed in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week, including 12 from Alabama.
These Crimson Tide standouts participated in a variety of on-field drills in Indianapolis from February 26 through March 2 to improve their NFL Draft stock. This includes six drills that are measured and then each player is issued a placement among their position group.
Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide prospects performed at the 2026 NFL Combine, along with their official measurements.
Note: Athletes are not required to participate in any NFL Combine drills, as each Alabama player skipped at least one (will be labeled as "DNP").
Feb. 26: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers, Kickers
LT Overton, EDGE
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 274 pounds
- Arm Length: 33 1/4"
- Hand Size: 10 5/8"
- 40-yard dash: 4.87 seconds (No. 18 among 20 edge rushers)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Tim Keenan III, Defensive Tackle
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 327 pounds
- Arm Length: 30 1/2"
- Hand Size: 8 5/8"
- 40-yard dash: 5.31 seconds (No. 15 among 15 defensive tackles)
- Bench press: 21 reps (No. 5 among five defensive tackles)
- Vertical jump: 30.00" (No. 12 among 16 defensive tackles
- Broad jump: 8'4" (No. 14 among 14 defensive tackles)
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Justin Jefferson, Linebacker
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Weight: 223 pounds
- Arm Length: 31 3/4"
- Hand Size: 10"
- 40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds (No. 7 among 12 linebackers)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 38.50" (No. 6 among 14 linebackers)
- Broad jump: 10'5" (No. 6 among 14 linebackers)
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Deontae Lawson, Linebacker
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 226 pounds
- Arm Length: 31 7/8
- Hand Size: 9 1/4"
- Lawson only participated in non-measured drills. He is expected to run the 40-yard dash during Alabama's Pro Day.
Feb. 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
Domani Jackson, Cornerback
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 194 pounds
- Arm Length: 31 1/8’’
- Hand Size: 9 1/8’’
- 40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds (No. 7 among 20 cornerbacks)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Josh Cuevas, Tight End
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 245 pounds
- Arm Length: 30 5/8’’
- Hand Size: 9 5/8’’
- 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds (No. 12 among 18 tight ends)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 34.00" (No. 15 among 18 tight ends)
- Broad jump: 9'10" (No. 15 among 18 tight ends)
- Three-cone drill: 7.37 seconds (No. 3 among four tight ends)
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.38 seconds (No. 4 among six tight ends)
Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
Ty Simpson, Quarterback
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 211 pounds
- Arm Length: 30 7/8’’
- Hand Size: 9 3/8’’
- Simpson only participated in non-measured drills. Here are a few clips from his performance:
Jam Miller, Running Back
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 209 pounds
- Arm Length: 30 3/8’’
- Hand Size: 8 3/4’’
- 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (No. 4 among 10 running backs)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 30.50" (No. 10 among 10 running backs)
- Broad jump: 9'7" (No. 10 among 11 running backs)
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 206 pounds
- Arm Length: 30 3/8’’
- Hand Size: 9 7/8’’
- 40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (No. 23 among 34 wide receivers)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 28 among 30 wide receivers)
- Broad jump: 10'5" (No. 17 among 25 wide receivers)
- Three-cone drill: 6.71 seconds (No. 1 among 7 wide recievers)
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.31 seconds (No. 4 among 7 wide receivers)
March 1: Offensive Linemen
Kadyn Proctor, Offensive Tackle
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 352 pounds
- Arm Length: 33 3/8’’
- Hand Size: 9 3/4’’
- 40-yard dash: 5.21 seconds (No. 33 among 39 offensive linemen)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 10 among 40 offensive linemen)
- Broad jump: 9’1’’ (No. 20 among 40 offensive linemen)
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
Parker Brailsford, Center
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 289 pounds
- Arm Length: 32’’
- Hand Size: 9 1/2’’
- 40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds (No. 8 among 39 offensive linemen)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 7 among 40 offensive linemen)
- Broad jump: 9’10’’ (No. 1 among 40 offensive linemen)
- Three-cone drill: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.72 seconds (No. 4 among seven offensive linemen)
Jaeden Roberts, Offensive Guard
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 333 pounds
- Arm Length: 33 3/8’’
- Hand Size: 10 1/4’’
- Roberts only participated in non-measured drills.
There are several draft-eligible Alabama players who were not invited to the combine: running back Dre Washington, tight end Brody Dalton, guard Kam Dewberry, guard Geno VanDeMark, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, defensive back DaShawn Jones and punter Blake Doud.
