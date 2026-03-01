Official Numbers for Alabama at the 2026 NFL Combine

Roughly 300 potential future faces of the league competed in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week, including 12 from Alabama.

These Crimson Tide standouts participated in a variety of on-field drills in Indianapolis from February 26 through March 2 to improve their NFL Draft stock. This includes six drills that are measured and then each player is issued a placement among their position group.

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide prospects performed at the 2026 NFL Combine, along with their official measurements.

Note: Athletes are not required to participate in any NFL Combine drills, as each Alabama player skipped at least one (will be labeled as "DNP").

Feb. 26: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers, Kickers

LT Overton, EDGE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 274 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/4"

Hand Size: 10 5/8"

40-yard dash: 4.87 seconds (No. 18 among 20 edge rushers)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Tim Keenan III, Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 327 pounds

Arm Length: 30 1/2"

Hand Size: 8 5/8"

40-yard dash: 5.31 seconds (No. 15 among 15 defensive tackles)

Bench press: 21 reps (No. 5 among five defensive tackles)

Vertical jump: 30.00" (No. 12 among 16 defensive tackles

Broad jump: 8'4" (No. 14 among 14 defensive tackles)

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Justin Jefferson, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 223 pounds

Arm Length: 31 3/4"

Hand Size: 10"

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds (No. 7 among 12 linebackers)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 38.50" (No. 6 among 14 linebackers)

Broad jump: 10'5" (No. 6 among 14 linebackers)

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Deontae Lawson, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 226 pounds

Arm Length: 31 7/8

Hand Size: 9 1/4"

Lawson only participated in non-measured drills. He is expected to run the 40-yard dash during Alabama's Pro Day.

Feb. 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Domani Jackson, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 194 pounds

Arm Length: 31 1/8’’

Hand Size: 9 1/8’’

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds (No. 7 among 20 cornerbacks)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Josh Cuevas, Tight End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Arm Length: 30 5/8’’

Hand Size: 9 5/8’’

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds (No. 12 among 18 tight ends)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 34.00" (No. 15 among 18 tight ends)

Broad jump: 9'10" (No. 15 among 18 tight ends)

Three-cone drill: 7.37 seconds (No. 3 among four tight ends)

20-yard shuttle: 4.38 seconds (No. 4 among six tight ends)

Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Ty Simpson, Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 211 pounds

Arm Length: 30 7/8’’

Hand Size: 9 3/8’’

Simpson only participated in non-measured drills. Here are a few clips from his performance:

.@AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson's best throws from the Combine 👀



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dW1saM1Kw5 — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

.@AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson hitting the deep throws with ease 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BXiL9gzyYW — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

Jam Miller, Running Back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 209 pounds

Arm Length: 30 3/8’’

Hand Size: 8 3/4’’

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (No. 4 among 10 running backs)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 30.50" (No. 10 among 10 running backs)

Broad jump: 9'7" (No. 10 among 11 running backs)

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 206 pounds

Arm Length: 30 3/8’’

Hand Size: 9 7/8’’

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (No. 23 among 34 wide receivers)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 28 among 30 wide receivers)

Broad jump: 10'5" (No. 17 among 25 wide receivers)

Three-cone drill: 6.71 seconds (No. 1 among 7 wide recievers)

20-yard shuttle: 4.31 seconds (No. 4 among 7 wide receivers)

March 1: Offensive Linemen

Kadyn Proctor, Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 352 pounds

Arm Length: 33 3/8’’

Hand Size: 9 3/4’’

40-yard dash: 5.21 seconds (No. 33 among 39 offensive linemen)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 10 among 40 offensive linemen)

Broad jump: 9’1’’ (No. 20 among 40 offensive linemen)

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Parker Brailsford, Center

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 289 pounds

Arm Length: 32’’

Hand Size: 9 1/2’’

40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds (No. 8 among 39 offensive linemen)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 7 among 40 offensive linemen)

Broad jump: 9’10’’ (No. 1 among 40 offensive linemen)

Three-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: 4.72 seconds (No. 4 among seven offensive linemen)

Jaeden Roberts, Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 333 pounds

Arm Length: 33 3/8’’

Hand Size: 10 1/4’’

Roberts only participated in non-measured drills.

There are several draft-eligible Alabama players who were not invited to the combine: running back Dre Washington, tight end Brody Dalton, guard Kam Dewberry, guard Geno VanDeMark, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, defensive back DaShawn Jones and punter Blake Doud.