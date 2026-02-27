Alabama Basketball Tries To End Losing Streak to Tennessee on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we welcome Owen Barnes from "Barnes on Bama" to talk about the Alabama basketball team and the upcoming game against Tennessee in Knoxville. Fernandez finishes the show with a brief baseball rundown as Rob Vaughn takes his team to Texas this weekend.

The program begins with Barnes as we discuss Crimson Tide basketball. Barnes gives us his big picture thoughts on Alabama's season, Labaron Philon's sophomore year, and Nate Oats' coaching job.

We discuss the Charles Bediako situation with Barnes and talk about Taylor Bol Bowen's role down the stretch before turning our attention to the Tennessee Volunteers. Our trio discusses what has made Tennessee so dangerous for Alabama and what the game this weekend means to Oats before we discuss specific matchups.

Who guards Nate Ament in the secong matchup between these two programs? Will Alabama be victorious simply by being healthier entering the game? Which team has a better guard, Labaron Philon with Alabama or Ja'Kobe Gillespie?

The program then transitions and talks about Alabama baseball as Rob Vaughn takes the program to Texas to take on three Power 4 opponents. Can the Crimson Tide bounce back from its midweek blowout loss to Southern Miss? Fernandez predicts and previews the weekend ahead before giving his take on the team through nearly three weeks.

