Alabama Basketball Takes Down Texas on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get into Tuesday night's basketball action around the SEC and celebrate a special birthday.
The program opens with Auburn's basketball victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores as the Tigers handled their business on the road. What happened in Memorial Gymnasium that gives us a bit of confidence for Alabama's chances to win The Iron Bowl of Basketball?
The program continued by jumping into Alabama's basketball game against the Texas Longhorns. Alabama won decisively thanks to incredible shooting, but still leaves us wanting more as the Crimson Tide's turnover problem persisted in Austin. The Crimson TIde got a huge performance from Jarin Stevenson as the sophomore showed his offensive prowess offering hope for his ability to impact the team down the stretch run of the season.
We continue the show by talking about Ryan Williams as the sensational freshman celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday. Williams announced a new NIL deal that sent the masses into frenzy.
We conclude the show by playing your voicemail reactions to last night's basketball games. Use the voicemail line to let us know your thoughts on the show or this weekend's Alabama-Auburn basketball game. Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show.
