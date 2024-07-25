Alabama Commit Cancels Visit to Auburn: Roll Call, July 25, 2024
Once again, Auburn is making an effort to flip a 5-star wide receiver committed to Alabama. But once again, the Crimson Tide seems to be fending the Tigers off on the recruiting trail.
Caleb Cunningham, a 5-star receiver in the 2025 class committed to Alabama, was slated to visit Auburn this weekend for the team's 'Big Cat Weekend.' Instead, Cunningham announced on Twitter/X that he would not be attending:
Auburn was heavily involved with Cunningham prior to his commitment to Alabama, but the Mississippi native has not waivered on his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe took the trip up to New York and met Yankees star Aaron Judge. The two even exchanged a jersey and a bat during the meetup:
- As NFL training camps are starting up around the league, former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made some big plays in the viewing period for the Detroit Lions. Williams is still trying to find his footing after being drafted in the first round in 2022.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
37 Days.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 25, 1930: With Wallace Wade having already made the decision to leave at the end of the season and become the head coach at Duke, Alabama announced it had hired Georgia associate coach Frank Thomas to be his replacement. Thomas signed a three-year contract.
July 25, 2001: Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, was born in Pasadena, Calif.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Bingo— That’s a goodie!” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant describing big hits during his TV show