Alabama DB Breakdown, A New D-Lineman and Nick Saban Recruiting on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we allow him to celebrate his team's NBA championship, then dive into the major recruiting developments from the weekend and then meander into NBA Draft and other sports topics.
The program opens with Fernandez celebrating as his lifelong fandom of the Oklahoma City Thunder was paid off this weekend with a game seven victory.
We turn our attention back to Alabama by utilizing the voicemail line to get Dax's breakdown on the Crimson Tide defensive back room. How confident are you in the secondary?
The show then dives into the weekend recruiting news as Alabama landed an underrated defensive lineman out of Indiana. What do we see in JJ Finch? Which Crimson Tide defensive lineman does he remind us of?
We continue the recruiting discussion by highlighting Nick Saban's involvement in the weekend as several of the recruits posted photos with Saban. Was he helping because Kalen DeBoer can't recruit by himself or was there a deeper, more important reason that Saban stepped in?
