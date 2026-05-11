Alabama Diamond Success, Draft Lottery and Breakout Players on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about the weekend action on the baseball and softball diamonds, discuss the NBA Draft lottery and talk about Alabama football's breakout candidates for the 2026 season.

The program opens with the Crimson Tide's sweep of South Carolina over the weekend. Alabama baseball is on a six-game SEC win streak, but do you trust them to play well in the biggest series of the year this weekend? Fernandez highlights the starting pitching, while Gaither compliments the team's maturity to win without Justin LeBron.

We transition to softball and ask if there's disappointment in coming up short in the SEC tournament before discussing Alabama earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Did the committee give the Crimson Tide a raw deal by sending Belmont to Tuscaloosa?

The show pivots again and highlights this weekend's NBA draft lottery as updated odds have emerged for Labaron Philon and Amari Allen's draft slots. Will Allen impress at the combine this weekend?

Lastly, we chat about Hunter De Siver's piece this morning, where he named five football breakout candidates for Alabama this fall. Who did he leave off? Fernandez and Gaither talk about both sides of the ball but land on the secondary as we see a plethora of talented players in the Alabama back end.

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