How Good Can Yhonzae Pierre Be? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about what we observed at Alabama's football practice with a focus on the Crimson Tide defense.

The program begins on the voicemail line where our caller discusses Alabama edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre. The program debates Pierre's sack total in 2026, asking if he can get to double digits after securing eight last season. The conversation stays with Pierre as our caller asked about SEC Defensive Player possibilities and projecting Pierre to the NFL Draft.

Gaither says Pierre will have between seven and 12 sacks in 2026, but that's not all he can do to impact opposing offenses. We discuss former Alabama pass rushers and whether Pierre can live up to their legacy before taking a broader look at the position and comparing him to Dylan Stewart and Collin Simmons.

Lastly, the program discusses Alabama's defense trying to decide how good the unit can be. Can the Crimson Tide defense stand up on its own and support an offense that may take some time to get rolling? Fernandez and Gaither discuss how the defense performed in 2025, in particular against the better offenses they faced, and ask if this year's unit can keep the program in games.

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