Alabama DL Commit JJ Finch Joins The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a great Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the NBA Draft, LaNorris Sellers' comments on Alabama and then interview the Crimson Tide's newest defensive lineman to commit in the Class of 2026, JJ Finch.
The program opens with the voicemail line as Robert from Brookwood calls to give his thoughts on the latest recruiting news and what he sees in the last few commitments.
We then move into comments made by South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers had a different tactic that Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos when he was asked about the Crimson Tide's football program.
The show then utilizes Hunter De Siver's hard work and discusses tonight's NBA Draft. Will Alabama see any of its four players selected this evening?
Finally we get into the heart of the program by welcoming 3-star prospect JJ Finch into the show. Finch details why he committed to Alabama on Sunday, what motivates him as a football player, his goals for his senior year and much more.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.