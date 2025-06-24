Where Alabama Players Land in NBA Mock Drafts
Alabama men's basketball closed last season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record, and following a loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, the Crimson Tide finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
There were plenty of SEC standouts who helped Alabama become the only team in college basketball to reach back-to-back Elite Eights and it was the final season of collegiate eligibility for four of them.
Guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi are now in the midst of turning the page to the next chapter of their respective careers as the 2025 NBA Draft tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on ABC and ESPN, with the second round coming on Thursday night.
Sears and Nelson both participated in the NBA Draft Combine in May and shined in numerous drills, while Youngblood competed at the NBA G League Elite Camp last month. Omoruyi didn't receive an invite to either pre-draft event, but he had a few workouts with teams and hopes to hear his name called along with the other three Alabama representatives.
Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon participated in the NBA Combine, but withdrew from the draft and returned to Alabama for a highly anticipated sophomore campaign.
Mock drafts have been spreading across the basketball world and a couple of the names above are mentioned on a few lists. Let's take a look at if/when these four former Alabama standouts are being selected in the following mock draft outlets: The Athletic, ESPN, NBA Draft On SI, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports and FanSided.
Note: the big boards include 100 prospects, but not every outlet made one.
Mark Sears
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer is also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.
- The Athletic: Undrafted (No. 60 on big board)
- ESPN: Undrafted (No. 61 on big board)
- NBA Draft On SI: No. 55 to Los Angeles Lakers
- Bleacher Report: No. 51 by Los Angeles Clippers
- USA Today: No. 45 by Chicago Bulls
- CBS Sports: Undrafted (No. 56 on big board)
- FanSided: Undrafted (No. 68 on big board)
Grant Nelson
The forward played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.
- The Athletic: Undrafted (No. 73 on big board)
- ESPN: Undrafted (No. 62 on big board)
- NBA Draft On SI: Undrafted
- Bleacher Report: Undrafted
- USA Today: No. 59 by Phoenix Suns
- CBS Sports: Undrafted (No. 51 on big board)
- FanSided: Undrafted (No. 96 on big board)
Clifford Omoruyi
In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint––one of its main weaknesses last season Alabama added Rutgers 6-foot-11 big man Clifford Omoruyi out of the transfer portal this past offseason. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Crimson Tide with NBA Draft hopes.
- The Athletic: Undrafted (not on big board)
- ESPN: Undrafted (No. 66 on big board)
- NBA Draft On SI: Undrafted
- Bleacher Report: Undrafted
- USA Today: Undrafted
- CBS Sports: Undrafted (No. 66 on big board)
- FanSided: No. 55 to Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Youngblood
The graduate guard transferred out of South Florida after being named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Year. He suffered a foot injury over the summer, which forced him to make his Alabama debut in the 10th game of the season, but made an immediate impact. The sharpshooter had several big-time performances while averaging 10.3 points per game on 38.8 percent from deep.
- The Athletic: Undrafted (not on big board)
- ESPN: Undrafted (not on big board)
- NBA Draft On SI: Undrafted
- Bleacher Report: Undrafted
- USA Today: Undrafted
- CBS Sports: Undrafted (not on big board)
- FanSided: Undrafted (not on big board)