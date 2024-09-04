Alabama Football Announces Another NIL Driven Merchandise Opportunity: Roll Call, September 4, 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide creative team announced on Tuesday that the Alabama game win posters that have become synonomous with the Tide's social media presence will now go on sale for the general public. The announcement began with this past week's 63-0 win over Western Kentucky as the poster features head coach Kalen Deboer who got his first win leading the program.
The poster also features Ryan Williams, Jalen Milroe, Keon Sabb, Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Ty Simpson saying "Bama Standards 63-0".
Online buzz and requests immediately went to asking for the 2020 season's posters to be released for purchase as that season was the perfect storm. Alabama man were chronically online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Crimson Tide was unbeatable as the team navigated an all SEC season to win the national title.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No athletic teams in action.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama women's golf finished 7th overall at the Boilermaker Classic with Molly Davidson leading the Crimson Tide at 5-over for an individual 8th place.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named one of the Davy O'Brien "great eights" for his performance in the Crimson Tide's season opener.
- Will Anderson was named one of the 2024 team captains for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.
- Alabama midfielder Nadia Ramadan was named to TopDrawerSoccer's Team of the Week after scoring two goals and recording an assist in the Crimson Tides' 8-2 victory over Florida Atlantic.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 4, 1974: Alabama starting quarterback Gary Rutledge was lost for the season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder during a scrimmage, requiring surgery. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated in the regular season for the 13th time in school history and won the SEC title.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I grew up pickin’ cotton on my daddy’s farm. To me, football is like a day off.”- Lee Roy Jordan