2027 In-State Edge Rusher Decommits from Alabama

Consensus 4-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror has decommitted from Alabama, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama, had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 31, 2024. He was the first member of UA's 2027 freshmen class and was the only commit for over a year.

But now, Alabama is down to three commits in its 2027 class: 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star athlete Colt Lumpris and 3-star cornerback Nash Johnson III.

This story will be updated.