2027 In-State Edge Rusher Decommits from Alabama
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Consensus 4-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror has decommitted from Alabama, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama, had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 31, 2024. He was the first member of UA's 2027 freshmen class and was the only commit for over a year.
But now, Alabama is down to three commits in its 2027 class: 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star athlete Colt Lumpris and 3-star cornerback Nash Johnson III.
This story will be updated.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver