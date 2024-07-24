Alabama Football Breakout Players: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss which Alabama football players could have breakout seasons in 2024 after being under utilized or overlooked in previous seasons in their careers.
'Breakout' players can be defined in numerous ways, but to sum it up, it's a term that encapsulates players who start the season relatively unknown, and turn themselves into well-known names with their performance.
Due to the roster turnover Alabama football endured with the coaching change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer and the massive transfer portal exodus that ensued, a lot of the presumed starters on Alabama's 2024 team have not played large roles yet in their career.
A lot of players that fit that description are on offense. Take the wide receiver position for example, Alabama's leading receiver is Kobe Prentice, who only had 314 receiving yards last season.
That doesn't mean Alabama doesn't have experience or talent. Jam Miller and Justice Haynes is a very talented backfield, and out wide, Prentice and Kendrick Law are entering their third years in the program, and have been stuck behind some older players on the depth chart.
Fall camp is starting soon, and as the season gets closer, we'll get to see which players emerge as the breakouts during the 2024 campaign.