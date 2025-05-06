Alabama Football's Challenging Road Schedule on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the upcoming Alabama football schedule and look for potential pitfalls. The program discusses former Alabama players who underwhelmed in the NFL and gets into a wild comment by Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
The program opens by welcoming Woods back for the week and elaborating on yesterday's "trap game" conversation. We then discuss the Crimson Tide schedule and examine a difficult road schedule for the 2025 season.
The program turns to the voicemail line as Dax gives his "top five Alabama football players who underwhelmed in the NFL from the Nick Saban era" as we walk down memory lane.
We conclude with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's recent comments that six college football teams will field rosters worth $40 million this fall. Cignetti identified five usual suspects, but there's a new program on the block in Texas who dove headfirst into the transfer portal this past winter.
