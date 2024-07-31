Alabama Football Fan Day Returns: Roll Call, July 31, 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program announced the return of its annual fan day practice. The Crimson Tide will hold a practice on Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11:15 a.m. and will conclude with an autograph session exclusive to those with "Yea Alabama" tickets.
This is the second year in a row the autograph session is limited to members of Alabama's NIL collective. Practice will be two hours and may be a popular outing as it'll be the last time to see the Crimson Tide before Alabama's first live game under head coach Kalen DeBoer against Western Kentucky.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and NFL running back Trent Richardson is joining the Hoover High School football coaching staff.
Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young all impressed as their NFL teams put on pads for the first times to open the week.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
31 Days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 31, 1997: NCAA Football 98 was released. The video game featured Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel on the cover. Although it’s considered the fifth edition of the game, it was EA Sports' first college football game to carry the name and logo of the NCAA.
July 31, 1972: Antonio Langham was born in Town Creek, Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Folks, this is the greatest individual defensive effort I have ever witnessed,” — CBS announcer Brent Musburger talking about Derek Thomas during the 1988 Alabama-Penn State game.