Alabama Football's First Fall Scrimmage Predictions on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a bit of a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Jalen Milroe's first NFL preseason game, make predictions about Alabama's first preseason scrimmage on Saturday and discuss Texas Tech's recruiting money.
The program opens by discussing Jalen Milroe's first appearance with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Milroe completed 6/10 passes for 61 yards and rushed three times for 38 while taking just one sack. Did Milroe show any improvements in his first NFL action from the last time we saw him in an Alabama uniform? What can we infer from the Seattle coaches in the limited action we saw on Thursday? Does Milroe's speed translate to the NFL? We dive into Milroe's limited action and discuss his game.
The show then turns to Saturday's Alabama football scrimmage in Bryant-Denny Stadium. What will we hear about the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp? Will this be the first real movement in the current quarterback competition? We predict who will stand out on the offensive and defensive side of the ball while focusing on the quarterbacks. We'll hear from head coach Kalen DeBeor on Saturday as well, so the show discusses questions we could ask that may give us answers deeper than coach speak.
Lastly, the discussion turns to Texas Tech as the Red Raiders just secured a commitment from 5-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton out of Savannah, Ga. What does Guyton's commitment mean for college football? Is Texas Tech turning into a major player in college football? Which Alabama player could the Red Raiders target in the next transfer portal window?
We appreciate everyone who listens to the program each weekday and are looking forward to the Crimson Tide season opener so we end the show by highlighting the great Alabama players that wore jersey number 22.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.