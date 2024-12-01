Alabama Football Honors Seniors Before Iron Bowl Win: Crimson Tide Roll Call, December 1, 2024
Before Alabama got to celebrate a fifth straight win over Auburn, the Crimson Tide took a moment to help celebrate those who got the team to this point. With it being the final home game (and regular season game), Alabama recognized the seniors on the team pregame.
Those that participated were James Burnip (P), MJ Chirgwin (WR), CJ Dippre (TE), Kaleb Fleming
(WR), Kneeland Hibbett (SN), Justin Jefferson (LB), Jah-Marien Latham (DL), Alijah May (DB), Coby McNeal(TE), Malachi Moore (DB), Graham Nicholson (PK), Robbie Ouzts (TE), Que Robinson (LB), Graham Roten (OL), Reid Schuback (PK), Nick Serpa (P), Tim Smith (DL), Adam Thorsland (TE) and Kade Wehby (LS).
Just because a player participated doesn't always mean he is out of eligibility, and just because a player did not participate does not mean that the player intends on returning to Alabama next season. This senior class has put together an overall record of 44-9 across the last four seasons and includes a group of fifth-year players who achieved a 57-9 career mark. The five-year span includes three SEC Championships and three appearances in the College Football Playoff, highlighted by the 2020 national championship.
This senior class also finished with a perfect record in Iron Bowls, capped by Saturday's 28-14 win.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
- Football: Alabama 28, Auburn 14
- Men's Basketball in Players Era Festival championship game: Oregon 83, Alabama 81
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama gymnast Penney Hauschild Buxton was honored on the field during Saturday night's Iron Bowl for her induction to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. She competed for the Crimson Tide from 1983-1968, winning four indiviudal NCAA titles during that span.
- Doris Lemngole, individual cross country national champion, received a huge applause from the Bryant-Denny crowd during Saturday's Iron Bowl.
- Former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. is set to make his season debut in the NFL for the Houston Texans tomorrow.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.
December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.
December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.