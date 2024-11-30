Alabama Football Hosts Final Tide Teammates of Regular Season: Roll Call, November 30, 2024
In a tradition started by Kalen DeBoer back when he was the head coach at Washington, the Alabama football team has welcomed a special visitor that's going through a battle to the end of each Friday practices. It was no different this week the day before the Iron Bowl as the team hosted the final "Tide Teammates" of the regular season.
"It just became a thing where you saw the joy you were bringing to people and there's some good energy that our players even have and some excitement as we wrap up that Friday practice and walk through," DeBoer explained earlier this season. "It makes you feel good when you're doing things for other people. People just love the game, look up to these players as idols, are fighting their own battles in many different ways and hopefully gives some perspective to our guys that the battle we're going to be fighting on the field is really nothing compared to the battles some people are fighting for, especially when it comes to their lives or the things they've been up against throughout their time. It's been really cool, the guys have taken to it and enjoyed it, I think
As per tradition, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe got the ball to the child being recognized, who then did the rest to make it to the end zone and celebrate with his teammates. The Crimson Tide will face Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Football vs. Auburn, Tuscaloosa, 2:30 p.m., ABC
- Men's Basketball vs. Oregon in Players Era Festival championship game, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Crimson Tide Results:
Volleyball: LSU 3 (25-21, 27-25, 25-17), Alabama 1 (25-23)
- Alabama volleyball finishes Rashinda Reed's third season 11-16 (3-13 SEC)
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama center Ryan Kelly was named the NFL Player's Association Week 13 Community MVP for helping host a community baby shower along with his wife that helped over 300 families in the Indianapolis area get essential pregancy and post-partum resources.
- Former Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. was named a global ambassadors for flag football.
- Alabama volleyball recognized its six seniors (Francesca Bertucci, Chaise Campbell, Kayla Keshock, Malia Moore, Natalie Repetti and Paris Thompson) for Senior Day following Friday's final home match against LSU.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum
November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.”—Nick Saban