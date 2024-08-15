Alabama Football Keeps Tradition Alive on Thursday on The Joe Gaither Show
The "Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" continues this week as the Crimson Tide keeps working through fall camp. The program hits a few news items and then dives into the last few issues Alabama must solve before the season kicks off against Western Kentucky.
The program opens with a few news items as the Crimson Tide Sports Network announced Damien Harris will not be joining the radio broadcast this fall and the Sporting News announced its preseason All-American team for the upcoming season. Lastly from a news perspective the Crimson Tide will officially get a visit from the nation's top basketball player in the Class of 2025 as AJ Dybantsa announced his plans to come to Tuscaloosa for the Georgia football game.
The show then moves into a tradition that new football coach Kalen DeBoer kept alive on Thursday as the football team invited the Million Dollar Band into the practice facility to teach the freshman and transfer portal players the words to "Yea Alabama".
We moved into a short conversation about Will Anderson as he revealed some struggles he faced during his final year in Tuscaloosa and extrapolated that into a discussion on DeBoer's current coaching staff.
Lastly the show talked about Alabama's wolf and right tackle positions as they remain the Crimson Tide's biggest question marks entering the new year.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.