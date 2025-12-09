Alabama Football's Playoff Merit on The Joe Gaither Show

We had a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get his thoughts on the weekend in Atlanta, discuss what's wrong with Alabama's offense, dive into the College Football Playoff first round game as it relates to Alabama and discuss the Crimson Tide's inclusion in the field. Did Alabama really deserve its placement in the field?

We open the show by welcoming Woods back from the weekend and having a tiny Tennessee Titans talk before jumping back in with both feet into the SEC Championship Game. The show discusses the offensive line issues and what Kirby Smart did to disrupt Alabama on third and fourth downs. We highlight specific plays and how Ty Simpson played as we wrap up the loss in Atlanta.

The program then moves forward and begins talking about the Crimson Tide's first round game in Norman. Is there any chance Alabama can win? Woods gives us his early prediction for the game as we discuss how the team is trending.

Lastly our duo gets into a spirited discussion on the Crimson Tide's playoff merit. Did Alabama deserve to make the College Football Playoff field? Who's resume is better among the at-large teams? What matters more, resume or eye-test? We debate and discuss Alabama's chances and how the team is trending over the last month.

