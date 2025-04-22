Alabama Football Looks To Fill a Niche Role on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and The Alpha Alexander Lincoln as we discuss the transfer portal movement and lack thereof as the window is closing soon. What is Alabama shopping for in the portal? The program talks transfer targets, UCLA-Tennessee's quarterback swap and this weekend's Wrestlemania.
We open the show with the transfer portal as we decide how important it is for Alabama to find an in-line tight end in the transfer portal. Is there already a player or two on the Crimson Tide roster who can fill the role?
We move from Alabama's tight end room into the greater college football world to discuss the UCLA-Tennessee quarterback swap and the two-for-one deal that the Bruins got from the Iamaleava family. How much more can college football take?
We conclude the show by welcoming "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln to discuss Wrestlemania weekend and New Era Wrestling's next two show's in Alabama.
