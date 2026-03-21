Alabama Football Lands 6-7 Tight End Commitment
Alabama's offense added a big target to help its quarterbacks out next season. Tight end Oakley Keegan announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon as first reported by Rivals.
Keegan is a 6-7, 240-pound tight end out of Liverpool, New York. Alabama does not currently have any players on the roster from the state of New York. He is Kalen DeBoer's fourth commitment in the class of 2027. Keegan chose Alabama over Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Syracuse.
The tight end was first offered by Alabama back in June after a camp in Tuscaloosa and made his commitment official on Saturday.
Tight ends can play a big role in DeBoer's offense with Josh Cuevas being one of the Crimson Tide's top targets over the last two season. Alabama currently has eight scholarship tight ends on its roster.
The other three commits in Alabama's 2027 class are fellow tight end Colt Lumpris, quarterback Trent Seaborn and cornerback Nash Johnson.
Here's a look at the tight ends on Alabama's 2026 roster:
- Kaleb Edwards, sophomore, 6-foot-6, 268 pounds
- Marshall Pritchett, sophomore, 6-foot-5, 246 pounds
- Jay Lindsey, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 258 pounds
- Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt senior, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
- Mack Sutter, freshman, 6-foot-5, 249 pounds
- Josh Ford (Oklahoma State transfer), redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-6, 267 pounds
- Jack Sammarco, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 263 pounds
Alabama was finalized a deal to hire Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens as its next tight ends coach on Feb. 11.
“Richard Owens possesses a diverse skillset and knowledge for the game that he has grown over time as both a player and coach,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the hire became official. “His background will allow him to contribute to not only the success of our tight ends but also to our offense as a whole. He also has a familiarity with our staff and the Southeast Region that made him our top choice to fill this role.”
Owens will take over for Bryan Ellis, who became the Crimson Tide's quarterbacks coach earlier this offseason. Ellis is filling in for Nick Sheridan, who took the offensive coordinator job at Michigan State on Dec. 20, 2025.
“There’s no greater stage in college football than the SEC,” said Owens in the press release. “I’m honored to join Coach DeBoer’s staff and work alongside a tremendous group of colleagues. I am going to pour everything I have into Alabama and upholding the standard of excellence here. Roll Tide!”
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_