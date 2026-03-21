Alabama Football Lands 6-7 Tight End Commitment

Alabama's offense added a big target to help its quarterbacks out next season. Tight end Oakley Keegan announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon as first reported by Rivals.

Keegan is a 6-7, 240-pound tight end out of Liverpool, New York. Alabama does not currently have any players on the roster from the state of New York. He is Kalen DeBoer's fourth commitment in the class of 2027. Keegan chose Alabama over Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Syracuse.

The tight end was first offered by Alabama back in June after a camp in Tuscaloosa and made his commitment official on Saturday.

Tight ends can play a big role in DeBoer's offense with Josh Cuevas being one of the Crimson Tide's top targets over the last two season. Alabama currently has eight scholarship tight ends on its roster.

The other three commits in Alabama's 2027 class are fellow tight end Colt Lumpris, quarterback Trent Seaborn and cornerback Nash Johnson.

Here's a look at the tight ends on Alabama's 2026 roster:

Kaleb Edwards, sophomore, 6-foot-6, 268 pounds

Marshall Pritchett, sophomore, 6-foot-5, 246 pounds

Jay Lindsey, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 258 pounds

Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt senior, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

Mack Sutter, freshman, 6-foot-5, 249 pounds

Josh Ford (Oklahoma State transfer), redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-6, 267 pounds

Jack Sammarco, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 263 pounds

Alabama was finalized a deal to hire Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens as its next tight ends coach on Feb. 11.

“Richard Owens possesses a diverse skillset and knowledge for the game that he has grown over time as both a player and coach,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the hire became official. “His background will allow him to contribute to not only the success of our tight ends but also to our offense as a whole. He also has a familiarity with our staff and the Southeast Region that made him our top choice to fill this role.”

Owens will take over for Bryan Ellis, who became the Crimson Tide's quarterbacks coach earlier this offseason. Ellis is filling in for Nick Sheridan, who took the offensive coordinator job at Michigan State on Dec. 20, 2025.

“There’s no greater stage in college football than the SEC,” said Owens in the press release. “I’m honored to join Coach DeBoer’s staff and work alongside a tremendous group of colleagues. I am going to pour everything I have into Alabama and upholding the standard of excellence here. Roll Tide!”

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