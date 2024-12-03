Alabama Football on the Playoff Bubble on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by Mason Woods to talk about tonight's College Football Playoff poll reveal. It's the last poll before selection Sunday, despite Alabama's 9-3 record should they be in the field this evening?
Alabama appears to be in a conversation with Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson, Miami and SMU as to who will be in the College Football Playoff. The program starts with the SEC and determines who has the best case for the post season.
South Carolina is the current media darling as they've won six games in a row, however, the Gamecocks lost to both Ole Miss and Alabama in head to head situations. Is beating Clemson enough to push them into the field?
Ole Miss has the same record as Alabama but the two programs didn't play this season making the discussion much more nuanced. Should the Rebels be in over Alabama because they scored a lot of points in non-conference play?
The show moves on to the ACC where we discuss the trio of SMU, Clemson and Miami. The winner of SMU-Clemson is automatically in, but is Clemson in if the Tigers lost the ACC title game? Should Miami be in at 10-2 just for losing one fewer game than the Crimson Tide?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.