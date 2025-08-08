Alabama Football Releases Official 2025 Team Photo: Roll Call
The Alabama football team held its Media Day on Monday, which provided fans who are members of "Yea Alabama" to meet the team and the media the opportunity to interview coaches and players. Before any of that happened though, the entire roster and staff took the team photo on the bleachers of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The team released the official group photo for the 2025 squad on Thursday evening with over 120 players and dozens of coaches and staff. The staff in the white polos can include anyone from coaches, with head coach Kalen DeBoer in the front middle of the photo, nutrion, medical, training etc.
Media Day gave the players an off day from practice on Monday before entering six straight days of practice with a scrimmage this Saturday back inside Bryant-Denny.
Did You Notice?
Thursday was a big night all across the country for former Alabama guys in the pros making their unofficial NFL debuts with the start of NFL preseason games. It was also an opportunity for other guys to prove their value to belong on certain teams' rosters.
- In his professional debut, Jalen Milroe lead the Seahawks offense in the second half after Drew Lock played at quarterback in the first. Milroe was able to make some nice plays through the air and on the ground.
- Josh Jobe snagged an interception for Seattle to start the second quarter of their game against the Raiders.
- Also in his professional debut, Robbie Ouzts had a 17-yard catch and was the lead blocker for George Holani's rushing touchdown.
- Former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley is in a tie for third after one round at the FedEx St Jude Championship after shooting a 6-under 64 on Thursday in Memphis.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
22 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 8, 1921: In what was described as the best coaching staff ever assembled at Alabama, Xen Scott announced he had hired Hank Crisp to handle his line while athletic director Charles Bernier would also assist the Crimson Tide. Crisp had been known as maybe being the best lineman to ever play in the Atlantic Coast area and the Virginia Tech grad would also coach Alabama's basketball, track and cross country team. Scott also said that the first practice would be Sept. 7, with the Thin Red Line preparing to open the season September 24 against Howard. – Bryant Museum
August 8, 1937: Winfrey “Wimp” Sanderson was born in Florence, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You don’t have to flaunt your success, but you don’t have to apologize for it.” –
Gene Stallings