Alabama Football's Next Two Commitments on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama football team got good news this week with quarterback Keelon Russell's commitment. Let's dive into the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" by talking about who might be next up to join the Crimson Tide recruiting class.
We open the show with basketball as UConn head coach Dan Hurley is in the news. Is he really going to take the Los Angeles Lakers job? If Hurley leaves there's an interesting candidate that Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 suggested. Would Bruce Pearl really leave the Auburn Tigers this late in the offseason to coach at UConn?
Several Crimson Tide basketball players announced jersey numbers for the upcoming season. What do we make over Houston Mallete's choice to wear number 95?
The program transitions to football as there are two recruits that appear close to announcing commitments to the Crimson Tide.
Chuck McDonald is a Class of 2025 cornerback from Mater Dei High School in California. Can the Tide continue its streak of Mater Dei players coming to Alabama?
Cederian Morgan is a Class of 2026 wide receiver out of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Ala. Could Morgan's commitment continue a change in the style of wide receiver Alabama is recruiting in the future?
We end the program by talking to Jacob Bain of CowbellCorner. Our pair breaks down the Bulldog's 2024 football schedule and predicts the wins and losses for first year coach Jeff Lebby.
