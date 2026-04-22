Bama Baseball Blunders and Alabama Football Discussions on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get it popping on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez after Alabama baseball dropped another midweek matchup against an inferior opponent. We discuss the baseball team and take a voicemail before turning our attention to football to talk recruits, quarterbacks and the Crimson Tide defense.

The program opens with baseball as the Crimson Tide had an error-filled evening, losing to the UAB Blazers 11-2. Why can't the team play clean defense? What did Rob Vaughn say after the game? We take a voicemail suggesting the program look in a different direction after the loss, and talk about where the program is under Vaughn's leadership.

We transition from baseball into football where the Crimson Tide added a commitment from a 3-star edge rusher from Georgia. What do we see in Stevan Thornton III? The program tackles the annual conversation on Alabama recruiting as the program has only five players in the Class of 2027.

Lastly, we discuss quarterbacks on Alabama football's schedule as the Crimson Tide has familiarity with multiple opponents. How would Ashton Daniels look in Gus Malzahn's offense? Can LaNorris Sellers beat Alabama on his third attempt? Who has the advantages in these upcoming matchups, the quarterbacks, or the Crimson Tide defense?

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