Alabama Football's Second Fall Scrimmage Notes on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off the final week of fall camp with a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we dive into Alabama's last fall scrimmage. The program dives into the rumors we heard inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for each position group before focusing heavily on Alabama running back Jam Miller's injury.
The program begins by discussing Alabama's special teams, as head coach Kalen DeBoer said some concerning things in his Saturday press conference. Will the Crimson Tide have an adequate punter? Is Conor Talty ready to step into the place-kicking void left by Will Reichard and Graham Nicholson? What is our confidence level in the forgotten phase and could it be an Achilles Heel for the Crimson Tide?
We move from the specialists into the quarterback room as we discuss how Ty Simpson did in his first appearance as the true starting quarterback. Reports indicate, and DeBoer's comments confirm, Simpson's athletic ability, so we project it forward and decide if quarterback runs will be a part of the 2025 offense. Simpson reportedly moved through his progressions nicely on Saturday with two receivers standing out behind Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton.
After discussing the signal-caller we move up front to talk about the offensive line. Alabama entered the year with questions at left guard, but appear to have that part settled. Unfortunately, the questions are now at right guard as Jaeden Roberts has a concussion. How will the offensive line continue to gel in the final week of camp?
Lastly, we address the Jam Miller report as the Crison Tide running back suffered an injury in the scrimmage that required a procedure and will keep him sidelined to start the year. What direction will the Crimson Tide offense take at running back? What's the biggest area that Miller will be missed? Who will lead the running backs until Miller returns and when might the senior be available to suit up this season?
