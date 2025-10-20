Alabama Football Sends Tennessee Up in Smoke on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get fired up on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we break down Alabama's victory over Tennessee. The Crimson Tide won its rivalry matchup and set SEC history, but was it all good for Kalen DeBoer's program?
The program opens with our voicemail reactions to Alabama's victory as Dax and Robert both gave us their thoughts on the victory. We take their conversations and spin into the Crimson Tide's success or lackthereof in the running game. What is wrong with Alabama's ground attack? Could the coaching staff be satisfied with the current production in that area of the offense?
Upon Further Review: No. 6 Alabama 37, No. 11 Tennessee 20
We move from the offense into the defense and discuss Yhonzae Pierre's huge performance. Could Pierre's production end up in a problem for Alabama when Qua Russaw returns from injury?
The program gives Henry Sklar credit for his three players to watch on Friday as he selected Pierre, Ryan Williams and Dijon Lee. Did Lee play well in the secondary?
Williams had a strong game with five difficult and timely receptions, but he wasn't the best Alabama player in a No. 2 jersey. Zabien Brown had Alabama's hero play, taking his interception 99 yards to end the first half with a touchdown. The program discusses what both Williams and Brown's performance reminded us of.
We discuss Alabama's defense as they struggled to stop the run, again, but made the difference in the game, generating nine points and keeping the game flow in the Crimson Tide's favor.
Lastly we highlight Alabama's historic accomplishment, but take a peak ahead to this week's South Carolina game as the grind doesn't stop for the Crimson Tide.
