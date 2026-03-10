Kalen DeBoer Includes Returning Starter Among Alabama's Spring Injuries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media for the first time this spring on Tuesday.

He spoke about a variety of subjects, including players who are out or limited for the spring practice window.

"Zebbo (Jah-Marien) Latham will be out for the spring," DeBoer said. "Bray (Hubbard) will be limited, limited contact with just stuff coming from the fall. London Simmons will be out for the spring. Will Sanders will be out for the spring."

DeBoer added that, "There's nothing that's happened in practice over the last couple of days."

Safety Bray Hubbard has one year of eligibility remaining, but could have declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft as a potential Day 2 pick. He led Alabama with four interceptions in 2025 and finished third on the team with 79 total tackles. He also had three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and two sacks.

Hubbard was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and league coaches and earned second team All-America honors from the AFCA for his performance in 2025. He was a big leader for the Alabama defense last season, and there is a very strong chance he will be chosen by his peers to become a permanent team captain for the Crimson Tide next season.

Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham missed most of the season after sustaining a neck injury during practice in September. He was transported by an ambulance to UAB St. Vincent’s Hospital for further evaluation and care and DeBoer shared on Sept. 29 that he was done for the year.

But he's received a medical redshirt and is eligible for a seventh year at Alabama. Latham is the program's longest-tenured player, as he was a freshman in 2020. In other words, he is the only player on the Crimson Tide's roster who was a member of Alabama's most recent College Football Playoff National Championship victory.

Defensive lineman London Simmons played in all 15 games with two starts as a true freshman with 266 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. in snaps by true freshmen.

In his debut season, Simmons recorded 19 tackles, including 1.5 sacks (-12 yards) along with two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the league coaches.

Rising redshirt sophomore offensive lineman William Sanders played in all 16 games for the Crimson Tide last season, with offensive snaps in 10 of those games. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders played over 180 snaps on offensive with a season-high of 35 in Alabama's win over Vanderbilt. He allowed four pressures and no sacks over 125 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF.

Heading into the 2026 season, Sanders is one of the only returning offensive lineman with a lot of reps in SEC play besides right tackle Michael Carroll. Starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford declared for the NFL draft. Starting right guard Willkin Formby transferred to Texas A&M, and Alabama's other players in the heavy rotation at guard including Jaeden Roberts, Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry are all out of eligibility.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.