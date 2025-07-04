Alabama Guard Mark Sears Officially Signs Contract with Milwaukee Bucks: Roll Call
Former Alabama guard Mark Sears officially signed his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Sears was a consensus All-American in his final season in Tuscaloosa as well as a two time First Team All-American.
Sears spent time with the Bucks during the pre-draft process in both 2024 and 2025 and officially signed a two-way contract with the franchise on Thursday.
He was featured heavily on the Bucks' social media on Thursday, including showing off his new jersey number 19. Additionally, Sears was officially named part of the Milwaukee Summer League roster.
Milwaukee tips off its four-game Summer League slate against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m. CT.
Milwaukee Summer League Schedule
- Thursday, July 10 | vs. Denver | 8:30 p.m. CT | NBA TV
- Saturday, July 12 | vs. Cleveland | 2:30 p.m. CT | NBA TV
- Sunday, July 13 | at LA Clippers | 8:30 p.m. CT | NBA TV
- Wednesday, July 16 | at Chicago | 4:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama basketball player Josh Primo has been named to the Chicago Bulls Summer League team. Primo spent time with the Bulls G League team last season but was released.
- Thursday was named "DeMeco Ryans Day" by the City of Bessemer.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
57 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 4, 1950: Five former Alabama players had been named as head coaches on the high school level. Doug Lockridge took over at Valley High; Bill Cadenhead assumed the duties at Coffee High in Florence; Bill Abston was the new coach at Thomaston; Bob Cochran the new football, basketball, and baseball head coach at Sandersville, Ga., and Norwood Hodges was the new football and baseball coach at Albert G. Parrish in Selma.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Sacrifice. Work. Self-discipline. I teach these things, and my boys don't forget them when they leave."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant