Alabama Gymnast Named SEC Athlete of The Week : Roll Call

Alabama freshman Azaraya Ra-Akbar was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week after accumulating a conference-leading 39.6 in her all-around debut. Ra-Akbar's total ranks her second nationally.

She holds the highest national average on uneven bars (9.963) and is tied for second in the all-around. Ra-Akbar anchored the Crimson Tide's opening two rotations, earning scores of 9.950 on uneven bars and a 9.925 on the vault.

Sports Illustrated Released 2026 CFP National Championship Issue

Sports Illustrated released the 2026 CFP National Championship issue, commemorating the memorable season and Indiana's championship victory over Miami on Monday night. The cover features Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza diving for the goal line as he scored his only touchdown of the game.

Fernando Mendoza | Sports Illustrated

Alabama baseball's Justin Lebron was named a Second Team Preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com on Tuesday. It stands as Lebron's second preseason honor as the shortstop was previously named First Team Preseason All-American by Perfect Game USA. Lebron started all 59 games at shortstop last season, batting .316 with 18 doubles, one triple and 18 home runs. His 72 RBI were the most in by a shortstop and a sophomore player in Crimson Tide history.

The Green Bay Packers have released former Crimson Tide cornerback Trevon Diggs. Green Bay picked up Diggs on the waiver wire before the 2025 NFL playoffs, but released him to free agency after just one game.

Despite dropping two games in a row the Crimson Tide women's basketball program remains in the rankings. Alabama is ranked No. 23 in both the coaches poll and the AP Top 25 poll and takes on Mississippi State on Sunday.

LSU recruiting specialist Sherman Wilson took to social media to drop a hint that he may be leaving his current role with the Bayou Bengals and joining the Crimson Tide football staff.

🐘 — Sherman Wilson (@ShermWitThePlan) January 20, 2026

Tuesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.” Trent Richardson

At the national championship celebration for the 2011 Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban said people from the south won't move to the north unless they're paid to do so, insinuating that the recent dominance by the Big 10 is fueled by money.