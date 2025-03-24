Alabama Gymnastics Earns No. 11 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
A strong performance at the SEC championships moved Alabama gymnastics up in the national rankings, and the Crimson Tide will be the No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Tuscaloosa was a pre-determined regional hosting site before the season began, so the Crimson Tide will get to compete again at Coleman Coliseum alongside No. 3 Florida, No. 14 Oregon State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Clemson, No. 6 Cal, North Carolina and Iowa beginning on April 3.
Alabama will be in a session with Cal, North Carolina and Iowa on April 4 at noon CT on ESPN+ where the top two teams will advance to the regional finals.
There are four regional hosts (Alabama, Penn State, Utah and Washington) which will feature three days of competition. The top two teams from each regional (eight total teams) will advance to the championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas.
The semifinal sessions will be on April 17, and the the top two teams from each session advance to the national championship meet on April 19.
Alabama has not made the championship finals since the format switched from six teams to four in 2019. The Crimson Tide's last finals appearance was in 2017.
It has been a very up-and-down year for the Crimson Tide with only three dual meet wins all season, but Alabama has the talent and depth to score big. Alabama has scored in the 197+ range in five of the last six meets.
Ashley Johnston is in her third season as head coach. In her first season, the Crimson Tide was eliminated at the regional finals. Last season, Alabama reached nationals in Fort Worth but finished in last place after multiple falls on balance beam.
This story will be updated.