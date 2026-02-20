Alabama Swim Earns Two Medals on Day 4 of SEC Championships: Roll Call

The Alabama women's swimming and diving team captured a pair of third-place finishes on the fourth night of competition at the Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

Tessa Giele won an individual bronze medal in the 100 butterfly with a new school record time of 50.55. She also won a relay medal alongside Emily Jones, Charlotte Rosendale and Cadence Vincent in the 400m medley relay, who finished with a time of 3:27.13 for third place.

After four days of competition in Knoxville at the SEC championships, Alabama women's team is in sixth with 401 points, while the men's team is in eighth place with 313.5 points. Alabama will compete in the 200 breaststroke, 50 free, 500 free, men's platform and 200 free relay (finals only) on Friday with the meet wrapping up on Saturday.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, February 20, 2026

The NCAA held mock selection committee exercise with national media members in Indianapolis on Thursday. Alabama and Charles Bediako were a topic that came up with NCAA leaders. Committee chair Keith Gill said about the five games Bediako played in, "Those games do count. You have to decide how you’re going to count them. The committee will apply our normal player availability process.”

Committee chair Keith Gill: “Those games do count. You have to decide how you’re going to count them. The committee will apply our normal player availability process.” — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 19, 2026

Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller set a new franchise record for the Charlotte Hornets with 54 consecutive made free throws during Thursday night's game against the Rockets. Ultimately, Charlotte lost 105-101.

54 free throws in a row for BMill



he now holds the franchise record for most consecutive free throws made

Alabama football released a new series on social media called "Who I Am" telling the untold stories of Alabama legends with former linebacker Reuben Foster featured on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Terrance Green, linebacker Zay Hall and Caleb Woodson were named Alabama football's Student Athletes of the Week. All three are in their first semester with the Crimson Tide. Green and Woodson are transfers. Hall is an early enrollee freshman.

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Women's basketball: No. 3 South Carolina 76, Alabama 57- Alabama trailed 57-50 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Gamecocks outscored the Tide by 12th in the final quarter. Alabama falls to 20-7 (6-7 SEC)

Swim and dive at SEC Championships in Knoxville, Day 4: Women's team is in sixth with 401 points. The men's team is in eighth place with 313.5 points.

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Swimming and diving at SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tennessee, starts at 8:30 a.m. CT and will continue all throughout the day

Softball vs. Elon, Tallahassee, Florida 9 a.m. CT

Baseball vs. Rhode Island, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Softball at Florida State, 4:30 p.m. CT, ACC Network streaming

Gymnastics at Auburn, Auburn, Alabama, 7:45 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

197 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Lester Cotton Sr. (66) against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." – safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

We'll leave you with this...

