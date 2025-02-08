Alabama Gymnastics Falls to Reigning National Champion LSU, Scores Season High
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 14 Alabama gymnastics team approached the week leading up to its matchup opposite No. 3 LSU with the mindset of taking what it has learned through the first stretch of the season and applying those lessons on Friday night.
That endeavor proved to be successful even in defeat, as Alabama did a lot of good things against the backdrop of facing one of the country's elite teams. LSU triumphed 197.300-197.075. It was Alabama's highest score this season, beating out the 197.025 score against North Carolina in the season opener on Jan. 10.
In the meet itself, things started off with the defending national champions scoring two 9.900s on the uneven bars. Despite Alabama's Corinne Bunagan firing up the home crowd with a 9.925 on vault (tying her career high), the Crimson Tide trailed by a tenth through one rotation. LSU's routines on bars featured a number of difficult skills, but Bunagan's performance in her first of two events on the evening helped ensure the home team was well and truly in the fight early.
Alabama's turn on the bars brought energy along with the pair of 9.900s accomplished by senior Lilly Hudson and sophomore Chloe LaCoursiere in succession. Those scores were not enough to keep LSU from widening its lead; at the halfway mark, the visitors held a 98.725-98.450 advantage. With the Crimson Tide not having put together a team score of 197 or greater since the opener entering Friday, the pressure was on.
Hudson scored a 9.900 on the balance beam. Together with Gladieux's 9.875 to close out the rotation, there were strong numbers, but it was going to take a comeback for Alabama. The difference was that in every event, LSU had more than one 9.9-plus score. The Crimson Tide had more such scores than in its previous home meet against top-ranked Oklahoma on Jan. 24, but no events with multiple 9.9s through the first three rotations.
The judging was not a crowd favorite, and rarely was that more clear than when Jamison Sears led off on floor to the tune of a 9.875. Alabama continued the event with consistency. When it came time for Hudson's iconic floor routine, the Crimson Tide had whittled the deficit down some, a cause she helped with her third 9.9 of the night. Gladieux followed her as the final competitor and got one of the loudest crowd pops of the night. Once the final scores were tallied, Gladieux had earned a 9.975. That wasn't enough for her team to win, but Alabama did score its first 197 as a team in SEC competition.
Gladieux's performance on floor was good for the event title, which went along with Alabama's higher score in the floor exercise. Hudson and LaCoursiere tied with LSU's Ashley Cowan and Konnor McClain for the top spot on the bars. Bunagan tied for the second-highest vault score by an individual, with LSU star Haleigh Bryant. Hudson's 9.900 checked in at second on beam; it was LSU's toughest rotation of the contest.
This story will be updated with quotes.