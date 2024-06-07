Alabama Gymnasts Announces Return for Fifth Year: Roll Call, June 7, 2024
Alabama gymnastics announced the return of one of its seniors for a fifth year of eligibility.
Cam Machado will compete for the Crimson Tide next season. Machado has been a staple in the uneven bars lineup for Alabama the last four years. In 2024, she set a career high of 9.975 on the bars in the TWU quad meet.
She was ranked 28th in the country on the bars with an average score over 9.9. Machado also appeared in the floor lineup for Alabama in 13 of 15 meets, including all three NCAA postseason meets. As a fifth-year on the 2025 team, she will provide a lot of experience on the mat and leadership off the floor.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- NCAA Track and Field National Championship, Eugene, Ore.
Crimson Tide Results:
Track and Field at NCAA Championships
- Women's 10,000m final- Hilda Olemomoi, 2nd place (31:51.89)
- Women's 3000m steeplechase prelims- Doris Lemngole, 1st place (9:38.69), qualifies for finals
- Women's pole vault final- Victor Faber- NH
- Women's 4x100m prelims- 14th place (43.67), did not qualify for finals
Did you notice?
- Alabama soccer freshman Lexi Meyer was named to the USL W League Team of the Month. The USL W League is a pre-professional women's soccer league.
- Alabama baseball picked up Samford infielder Garrett Staton from the transfer portal. Staton hit .319 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Bulldogs last season.
- The Alabama rowing team had 11 athletes named CRCA National Scholar-Athletes:
Mary Czaja (Criminal Justice), Dani French (Marketing), Renni Fultz (Psychology), Lizzie Hall (Kinesiology/Exercise Science), Ella Kemna (Kinesiology/Exercise Science), Reagan Lewis (Food and Nutrition), Lauren Lowe (Marketing), Andrijana Mijailovic (Psychology), Riley Minor (Psychology), Paige Perrot (Kinesiology/Exercise Science) and Sydney Wenstrom (Criminal Justice). To receive the award, a student-athlete must be in their second season of eligibility or above, competed in 75 percent of the team's events and maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher over the course of her collegiate career.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2024 Season Opener:
84 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A&M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
